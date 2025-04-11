Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Arcadia Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.