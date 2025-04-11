Ryan Cohen Acquires 500,000 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Cohen bought 500,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $10,775,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,347,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,845,995.10. The trade was a 1.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GameStop Trading Down 1.6 %

GameStop stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 138.91 and a beta of -0.44. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 42.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 182,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 38.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,143,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,571 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in GameStop by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,635,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GME shares. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush set a $11.50 target price on GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

