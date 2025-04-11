Ryan Cohen Acquires 500,000 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Cohen bought 500,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $10,775,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,347,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,845,995.10. The trade was a 1.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
GameStop Trading Down 1.6 %
GameStop stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 138.91 and a beta of -0.44. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $64.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GME shares. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush set a $11.50 target price on GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
