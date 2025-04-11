89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Earns “Sell (D-)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (d-) rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ETNB. Raymond James raised 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. 89bio has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.42). Equities analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $71,149.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,196.17. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $49,999,993.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,554,319 shares in the company, valued at $171,100,291.25. The trade was a 41.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in 89bio by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 140,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in 89bio by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of 89bio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

