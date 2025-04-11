Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives $309.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $309.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRI. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,140.28. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 112,983.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 39,199.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,132,000 after purchasing an additional 442,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 320.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $248.19 on Friday. Primerica has a one year low of $184.76 and a one year high of $307.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.03.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

