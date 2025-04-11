G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have commented on GIII. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 102.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 90,993 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.63. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

