Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Lowered to $216.00 at Piper Sandler

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $252.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VRTS. Barclays dropped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $221.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

VRTS stock opened at $147.80 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $144.13 and a 1 year high of $252.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8,517.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

