Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ TOPS opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Top Ships has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00.

Get Top Ships alerts:

About Top Ships

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.