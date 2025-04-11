United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Barclays

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $140.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UAL. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.15.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Stock Down 11.4 %

UAL stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average is $87.14.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in United Airlines by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.