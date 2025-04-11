Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 196.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.