Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.55 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Chimerix Price Performance

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $800.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. Chimerix has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $8.55.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chimerix

In related news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $33,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,405.56. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,760 shares of company stock worth $91,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

