Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 15th (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 15th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 14th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 843.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,039,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,442 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,623,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 781,837 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 848,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 643,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 432,056 shares during the period. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

