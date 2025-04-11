Needham & Company LLC Lowers Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $28.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KRNT

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

KRNT stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.13 million, a P/E ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 2.08. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $34.29.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. Research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,113,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,611,000 after purchasing an additional 53,257 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,927,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,643,000 after purchasing an additional 335,713 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,342,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,545,000 after purchasing an additional 57,068 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,237,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,300,000 after buying an additional 893,463 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after buying an additional 352,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.