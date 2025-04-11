Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Erste Group Bank stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

