Brokerages Set ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target at $79.75

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $60,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,711.50. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $25,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,914.85. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $191,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 842.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.40 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average is $59.00. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $70.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

