Brokerages Set ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target at $79.75

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.75.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 842.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.40 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average is $59.00. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $70.00.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
