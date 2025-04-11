Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of AVDL opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter J. Thornton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,602.20. This represents a 10.63 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Palczuk purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $39,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,447. This represents a 7.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

