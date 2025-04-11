Analyzing TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL)

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) and Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and Treasure Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 3.46% 200.82% 5.71% Treasure Global -185.07% -57.02% -51.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TriNet Group and Treasure Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $5.05 billion 0.75 $173.00 million $3.42 22.45 Treasure Global $2.40 million 0.86 -$6.59 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Treasure Global.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TriNet Group and Treasure Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 0.00

TriNet Group presently has a consensus price target of $105.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.60%. Given TriNet Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than Treasure Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.1% of TriNet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Treasure Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treasure Global has a beta of 3.3, suggesting that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TriNet Group beats Treasure Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It also provides technology platform, an online and mobile tool that allows users to store, view, and manager HR information and administer various HR transactions, such as payroll processing, tax administration and credits, employee onboarding and termination, employee performance, time and attendance, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration, as well as incorporated workforce analytics and allows professional employer organization clients to generate HR data, payroll, compensation, and other custom reports. The company serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, and not-for-profit. It sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

