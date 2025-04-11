JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $100.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.