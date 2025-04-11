Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $77.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.66.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $205.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

