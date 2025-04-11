Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $148.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on XPO from $180.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on XPO from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.16.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. XPO has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. Analysts forecast that XPO will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of XPO

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in XPO by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

