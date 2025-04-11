Barclays Lowers Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $62.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $654,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,976. This represents a 49.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 91,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $6,526,739.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,187.32. This represents a 81.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,725 shares of company stock worth $11,217,263 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 259.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.