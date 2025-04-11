Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flanigan’s Enterprises
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.