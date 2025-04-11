Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

