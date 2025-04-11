Turtle Beach (TBCH) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) is one of 41 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Turtle Beach to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Turtle Beach and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Turtle Beach $372.77 million -$17.68 million 14.32 Turtle Beach Competitors $399.59 million -$90.17 million 21.96

Turtle Beach’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Turtle Beach. Turtle Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turtle Beach 0 0 2 0 3.00 Turtle Beach Competitors 231 486 1028 51 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for Turtle Beach and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Turtle Beach currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.46%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 47.50%. Given Turtle Beach’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Turtle Beach is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Turtle Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Turtle Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Turtle Beach has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turtle Beach’s peers have a beta of -8.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 906% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Turtle Beach and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turtle Beach 1.41% 9.18% 3.88% Turtle Beach Competitors -18.70% -50.08% -5.05%

Summary

Turtle Beach beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Turtle Beach Company Profile

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand. It serves retailers, distributors, and other customers in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

