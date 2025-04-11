TD Securities Cuts VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$15.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.90.

TSE:FORA opened at C$4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$73.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.96. VerticalScope has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$14.75.

In other VerticalScope news, Senior Officer Brandon Seibel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$137,500.00. Also, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total value of C$107,270.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $259,820. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

