TD Securities Cuts VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$15.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.90.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FORA
VerticalScope Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at VerticalScope
In other VerticalScope news, Senior Officer Brandon Seibel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$137,500.00. Also, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total value of C$107,270.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $259,820. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About VerticalScope
VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VerticalScope
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.