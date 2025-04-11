Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT) Financial Comparison

Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG – Get Free Report) and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oriental Culture and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Culture 0 0 0 0 0.00 Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Culture $1.23 million 49.91 -$3.60 million N/A N/A Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock $122.98 million 1.54 -$7.52 million ($0.13) -18.62

This table compares Oriental Culture and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oriental Culture has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock.

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Culture and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Culture N/A N/A N/A Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock -6.74% -10.19% -7.83%

Risk & Volatility

Oriental Culture has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Oriental Culture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Oriental Culture shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oriental Culture beats Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Culture

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China and Hong Kong. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services. In addition, the company offers industry solutions and related software products, and system development and technical support services. Further, it is involved in the development of Wine and Spirits metaverse project. Oriental Culture Holding LTD was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock

Performant Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

