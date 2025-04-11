Piper Sandler Cuts Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Price Target to $11.50

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Abacus Life from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:ABL opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $690.56 million, a PE ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 0.16. Abacus Life has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abacus Life will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abacus Life during the third quarter worth approximately $614,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abacus Life by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 140,054 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abacus Life by 3.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 437,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abacus Life by 7.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 74,172 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abacus Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

