Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Price

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.77. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

