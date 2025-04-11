Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALHC. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 6.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $213,945.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,726.30. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $1,175,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,100 shares in the company, valued at $29,686,686. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,981,855 shares of company stock worth $30,590,612. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 3,216.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,630 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 263,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 36,151 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.