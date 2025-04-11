Reviewing Envoy Medical (COCH) & Its Peers

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) is one of 51 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Envoy Medical to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Envoy Medical and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Envoy Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical $225,000.00 -$29.91 million -0.89 Envoy Medical Competitors $1.41 billion $234.66 million 14.66

Envoy Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical. Envoy Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Envoy Medical Competitors 400 1402 2527 116 2.53

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Envoy Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Envoy Medical presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 614.29%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 37.06%. Given Envoy Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Envoy Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical -7,607.55% N/A -262.28% Envoy Medical Competitors -169.94% -74.14% -20.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of Envoy Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical’s peers have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Envoy Medical peers beat Envoy Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Envoy Medical

(Get Free Report)

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Envoy Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envoy Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.