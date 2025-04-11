Scotiabank Cuts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$19.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SES has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.81.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 7.9 %

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$12.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.04. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$10.81 and a 12 month high of C$17.13.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

