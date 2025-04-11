Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.68.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.16. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

