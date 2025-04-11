Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (E) Rating for 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII)

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (e) rating on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
