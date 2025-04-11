Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Upgraded by Shore Capital to Hold Rating

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 ($75.29) to GBX 6,000 ($77.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,675 ($73.66).

Intertek Group Stock Up 6.3 %

ITRK opened at GBX 4,322 ($56.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 4,044 ($52.49) and a one year high of GBX 5,575 ($72.37). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,982.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,882.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 242.60 ($3.15) EPS for the quarter. Intertek Group had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Intertek Group will post 263.7305699 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 102.60 ($1.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $53.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford acquired 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,892 ($63.50) per share, for a total transaction of £5,919.32 ($7,683.44). Also, insider Andre Lacroix sold 39,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,994 ($64.82), for a total value of £1,972,530.12 ($2,560,397.35). 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

