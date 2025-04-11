Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Set at C$12.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AAV. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cormark upgraded Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.50.

TSE:AAV opened at C$8.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.41.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director Daniel Stuart Farb purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$271,849.50. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$27,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 57,500 shares of company stock worth $500,070. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

