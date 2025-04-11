Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Insider Sells £100,525.40 in Stock

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) insider David Wood sold 58,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.23), for a total value of £100,525.40 ($130,484.68).

Wickes Group Stock Performance

Shares of Wickes Group stock opened at GBX 175.20 ($2.27) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £414.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. Wickes Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 130.60 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 186 ($2.41).

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Wickes Group had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wickes Group plc will post 16.2278978 EPS for the current year.

Wickes Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WIX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 198 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Wickes Group Company Profile

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.

Featured Stories

