Insider Selling: Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tyerman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.00), for a total value of £3,465 ($4,497.66).

Michael Tyerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Michael Tyerman sold 4,163 shares of Filtronic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.06), for a total value of £3,413.66 ($4,431.02).

On Wednesday, March 26th, Michael Tyerman sold 336,000 shares of Filtronic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.45), for a total transaction of £376,320 ($488,473.52).

Shares of LON:FTC opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £186.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 0.87. Filtronic plc has a one year low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 119 ($1.54). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

About Filtronic

Filtronic ( LON:FTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 3.08 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Filtronic had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Analysts anticipate that Filtronic plc will post 3.0730129 EPS for the current fiscal year.

For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today’s data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances.

