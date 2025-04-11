Insider Buying: Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Hemsley acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £33,500 ($43,483.90).

Stephen Hemsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Stephen Hemsley bought 25,000 shares of Franchise Brands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £34,250 ($44,457.42).

Franchise Brands Price Performance

LON:FRAN opened at GBX 131.97 ($1.71) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 143.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.02. The firm has a market cap of £255.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.39. Franchise Brands plc has a one year low of GBX 129.50 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 210 ($2.73).

Franchise Brands Increases Dividend

Franchise Brands ( LON:FRAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 8.59 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Franchise Brands had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts expect that Franchise Brands plc will post 11.3266098 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Franchise Brands’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

About Franchise Brands

Franchise Brands is an international, multi-brand franchisor focused on building market-leading businesses primarily via a franchise model. The Group has a combined network of over 625 franchisees across seven franchise brands in ten countries covering the UK, North America and Europe.

Franchise Brands’ focus is on B2B van-based reactive and planned services.

