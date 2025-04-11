Masco (NYSE:MAS) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $75.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Masco traded as low as $57.81 and last traded at $58.66, with a volume of 2732453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Get Masco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAS

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,306,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 11,690.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 911,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,397,000 after purchasing an additional 903,937 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Masco by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,997,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,063,000 after purchasing an additional 520,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,157,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,678,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Trading Down 3.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.