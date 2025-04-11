Ptl Ltd’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 14th (NASDAQ:PTLE)

PTL’s (NASDAQ:PTLE – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 14th. PTL had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of PTL’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
PTL Stock Performance
Shares of PTLE opened at $1.19 on Friday. PTL has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34.
PTL Company Profile
