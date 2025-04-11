Ptl Ltd’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 14th (NASDAQ:PTLE)

PTL’s (NASDAQ:PTLE – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 14th. PTL had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of PTL’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

PTL Stock Performance

Shares of PTLE opened at $1.19 on Friday. PTL has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34.

PTL Company Profile

PTL Limited is an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and chemical tankers principally serving the Asia Pacific market. PTL Limited is based in Hong Kong.

