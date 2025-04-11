Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $77.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Illumina traded as low as $69.38 and last traded at $70.30, with a volume of 3213335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.45.

ILMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Illumina by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 954.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

