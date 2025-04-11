Share Repurchase Plan Declared by UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $169.87 on Friday. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $149.58 and a fifty-two week high of $243.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.88.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.81 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $274,024.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,682.25. The trade was a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

