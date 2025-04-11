Supreme (LON:SUP) Trading 5.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 158 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 158 ($2.05). Approximately 60,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 174,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 159.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 164.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Supreme supplies products across six categories; Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports Nutrition and Wellness, Branded Distribution and Soft Drinks. The Company’s capabilities span from product development and manufacturing through to its extensive retail distribution network and direct to consumer capabilities.

