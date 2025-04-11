Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.28. Approximately 4,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 5,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47.

Investor AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions. The firm seeks to invest globally.

