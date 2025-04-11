Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.28. Approximately 4,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 5,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.
Investor AB (publ) Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47.
Investor AB (publ) Company Profile
Investor AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions. The firm seeks to invest globally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Investor AB (publ)
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.