Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Trading 1% Higher – What’s Next?

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company traded as high as $80.80 and last traded at $80.80. 383 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.05.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and ground service fuel services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services.

