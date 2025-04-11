KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 107,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 239,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

