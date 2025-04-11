Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading Up 9.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.84. 1,717,329 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,351,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Alphamin Resources Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$753.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.99.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

