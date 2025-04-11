Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Trading Down 11.3% – Here’s Why

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 114,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 201,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Forsys Metals Trading Down 11.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$94.15 million, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61.

About Forsys Metals

Forsys Metals Corp is involved in the business of exploring, acquiring and developing mineral properties. The group has determined that it has one operating segment, the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and gold mineral properties. Its principal focus is on bringing its wholly-owned Norasa Uranium Project into production.

