Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Shares Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.61 and last traded at C$5.71. 326,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 561,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Aurora Cannabis
In other news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 13,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total value of C$124,524.32.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.