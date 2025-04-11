Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Shares Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.61 and last traded at C$5.71. 326,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 561,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Aurora Cannabis

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$312.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.71.

In other news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 13,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total value of C$124,524.32.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

