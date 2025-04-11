EQ (CVE:EQ) Shares Up 1% – Time to Buy?

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00. 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

EQ Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -105.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

EQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada and the United States. Its products include Atom, a geospatial marketing platform; LOCUS, a geospatial insights and analytics platform for location data enrichment, foot traffic analysis, customer analysis, competitor analysis, audience profiling, segment creation, and location planning; and Paymi that provides a seamless experience for members to securely connect their debit and credit cards and redeem cashback on their purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.