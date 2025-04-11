First Cobalt (CVE:FCC) Shares Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of First Cobalt Corp. (CVE:FCC – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 463,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,169,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

First Cobalt Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 30.70, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.97 million and a PE ratio of -7.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt Corp. acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt project, which covers an area of approximately 2,600 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Aurgent Resource Corp.

