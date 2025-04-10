Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Down 13.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) dropped 13.8% during trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00. The stock traded as low as C$7.83 and last traded at C$8.01. Approximately 1,567,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 776,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.29.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Desjardins cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.75.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.